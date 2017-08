Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ftd Companies Inc

* Q2 revenue $328.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $334.8 million

* FTD Companies Inc - consolidated revenues for 2017 to be down 3 percent to 4 percent on reported basis

* FTD Companies Inc - sees FY17 capital expenditures of approximately $22 million to $25 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $334.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: