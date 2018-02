Feb 15 (Reuters) - Fte Networks Inc:

* FTE NETWORKS AWARDED NEW CONTRACT VALUED AT $36 MILLION

* FTE NETWORKS INC - HAS SECURED A $36 MILLION AWARD FROM ONE OF “OLDEST AND LARGEST” FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN U.S.

* FTE NETWORKS INC - PROJECT, LOCATED IN MANHATTAN, IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN IN Q1 AND EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS