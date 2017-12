Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fti Foodtech International Inc:

* FTI ANNOUNCES $3,000,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WOULD BE NON-BROKERED OFFERING OF 6 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.50 PER UNIT

* SAYS ‍PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO BE USED FOR COSTS RELATED TO INTEGRATION OF FLASH CRYPTO-CURRENCY WITH BARTER INDUSTRY, OTHERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: