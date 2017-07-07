FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting - During Q2 ended June 30, 2017, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

* FTI Consulting Inc - Estimates that termination costs associated with the personnel reductions will be approximately $16.0 million

* FTI Consulting Inc - Process resulted in company terminating approximately 4% of company's more than 4,700 employees

* FTI Consulting Inc - Combined pre-tax income charge related to actions of about $18.0 million will be recorded in Q2 , all of which is estimated to be cash Source text: [bit.ly/2tTmV6H] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.