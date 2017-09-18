FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International Group announces strategic investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2017 / 8:49 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International Group announces strategic investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd

* Announces Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan’s investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan

* Under agreement, total investment from Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan to target company amounts to rmb 45.6 million

* Registered capital of target company will be increased to rmb 25 million from rmb10 million , post agreement

* Unit entered into an investment agreement with Huazu Yuan Beijing Investment Co Ltd and Huang Shipeng

* Investment agreement in connection with investment into Guangxi Huazu Yuan Investment Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.