Feb 6(Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit TAIPEI FUBON BANK announces the first issue of senior unsecured financial debentures in 2018 worth T$1 billion, with issue period of two years (March 1, 2018 to March 1, 2020) and interest rate of 0.67 percent per annum

