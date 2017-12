Dec 25(Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit Fubon Life Insurance plans to issue perpetual non-cumulative subordinated corporate bonds worth up to T$20 billion via private placement

* Bonds will be used to strengthen working capital and financial structure, to meet the requirements of mid or long-term planning and to raise the RBC ratio of the co

