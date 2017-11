Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY ORDINARY SHARES OF XIAMEN BANK HELD BY UNIT FUBON BANK (HONG KONG)

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO T$40.0 BILLION ($1.34 billion)VIA PREFERRED SHARES B ISSUE