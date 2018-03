BRIEF-Fuel Tech Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement For Dissolved Gas Technology For Water Treatment

March 2 (Reuters) - Fuel Tech Inc:

* FUEL TECH ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR DISSOLVED GAS TECHNOLOGY FOR WATER TREATMENT

* FUEL TECH INC - ‍ ENTERED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NANO2 LLC TO MARKET AND SELL NANO2’S DISSOLVED GAS TECHNOLOGY​

* FUEL TECH INC - DO NOT EXPECT AGREEMENT WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS IN 2018

* FUEL TECH SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR CO TO MARKET DISSOLVED GAS TECHNOLOGY IN SPECIFIED END MARKETS THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA

* FUEL TECH INC - ‍AGREEMENT TERM IS FOR LIFE OF UNDERLYING PATENTS & CO TO PROVIDE NANO2 WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: