2 months ago
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.33
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share of $0.33

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $20.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total backlog was $434.5 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $410.7 million as of april 30, 2016

* Says services backlog totaled $188.3 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $210.3 million as of April 30, 2016

* Says product sales backlog totaled $12.9 million as of April 30, 2017 compared to $51.0 million as of April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

