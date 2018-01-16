BRIEF-Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation to set up hog breeding and feed JVs

Jan 16(Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 20.4 million yuan to set up hog breeding JV with partners, with registered capital of 40 million yuan

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

* Says it plans to invest 7 million yuan to set up a Henan-based feed JV with partners, with registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says it will hold 70 percent stake in the JV

