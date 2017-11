Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fujian Aonong Biological Technology Group Incorporation Ltd :

* Says co completed establishment of husbandry tech JV in Hebei, owning 55 percent stake in it

* The company completed establishment of wholly owned husbandry tech subsidiary in Hunan with registered capital of 10 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZehbYd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)