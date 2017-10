Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fujian Raynen Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use $4 million to acquire remaining 30 percent stake in a Fujian-based tech firm, from co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit

* Co will own 100 percent stake in the Fujian-based tech firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xEsKG1

