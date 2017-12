Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fujian Start Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT ON ELECTRONICS INFORMATION INDUSTRY PARK PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF 1 BILLION YUAN ($151.10 million) IN ANHUI PROVINCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nqYV9h Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6181 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)