Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd

* ‍HY revenue HK$629.8 million, up 15.0%​

* HY‍ profit attributable to equity holders of company HK$24.7 million , up 308.7 percent​

* ‍Proposed dividend of HK4.0 cents​ per share for HY