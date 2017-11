Nov 28 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* FUJITSU EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 SALES TO TOTAL SOMEWHERE IN THE UPPER 3 TRILLION YEN RANGE - NIKKEI

* FUJITSU PROBABLY WILL POST OPERATING PROFIT OF A LITTLE MORE THAN 70 BILLION YEN FOR THE NINE MONTHS THROUGH DECEMBER - NIKKEI‍​

* FUJITSU EXPECTS FOR CURRENT YEAR THROUGH MARCH 2018, OPERATING PROFIT OF ABOUT 185 BILLION YEN, UP MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM FISCAL 2016- NIKKEI‍​ Source :(s.nikkei.com/2ACCBiP) Further company coverage: