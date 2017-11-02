BRIEF- Fujitsu says strategic alliance with Lenovo Group and Development Bank of Japan

Nov 2(Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd

* Says it signs a strategic alliance with Lenovo Group Limited and Development Bank of Japan Inc, on Nov. 2, on PC business

* Says the company will transfer 51 percent stake in wholly owned unit FUJITSU CLIENT COMPUTING LIMITED to Lenovo International Coӧperatief U.A., a group company of Lenovo Group Limited and will transfer 5 percent stake in the wholly owned unit to Development Bank of Japan

* Says transaction date is expected to be in Q1 FY 2018

