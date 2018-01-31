FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 31, 2018 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Fujitsu to sell stake in unit FCNT and JEMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd

* Says it will set up a new company(JEMS) in February, to take over portable terminal manufacture business from unit FUJITSU PERIPHERALS LIMITED (FPE)

* Says unit FUJITSU CONNECTED TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED(FCNT) will take over operation of SNS business for senior

* Says it will sell stake in unit(FCNT) and new company JEMS to a company, which will be established by Polaris Capital Group Co Ltd, effective March 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UpZp5W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

