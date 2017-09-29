FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Financial Group Inc

* Says co’s unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance

* Through business alliance, two entities will use application programming interface (API) to work together on FinTech service business, and cooperate on iBank service related business

* Through capital alliance, Bank of Okinawa will acquire shares of iBank marketing and details will be decided later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8accg4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.