July 24 (Reuters) - Fukuoka Reit Corp

* Says it will sign commitment line agreement for 6 billion yen, with THE BANK OF FUKUOKA and Resona Bank, Limited. on July 27

* Commitment period from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2018

* The loan will be used for operating fund and capital expenditure

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bxye8X

