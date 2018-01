Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc:

* ‍LIKE FOR LIKE SALES IN ITS MANAGED PUBS AND HOTELS RISING 3.0% FOR 42 WEEKS TO JAN. 20​

* ‍LIKE FOR LIKE PROFITS IN TENANTED INNS RISING 2% FOR THE 42 WEEKS TO JAN 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)