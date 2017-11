Nov 24 (Reuters) - FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 209.3 MILLION STG

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 23.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 4 PERCENT TO 7.55 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍MANAGED PUBS AND HOTELS LIKE FOR LIKE SALES UP BY 3.7% FOR 33 WEEKS​