March 6 (Reuters) - Fullerton India:

* FULLERTON INDIA SIGNS MOU WITH LENDINGKART GROUP TO PROVIDE ORGANISED CREDIT TO MSMES Source text: [Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India), a leading non-banking financial company with a strong pan-India presence, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lendingkart Group (Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited and Lendingkart Finance Limited) to provide organised credit to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)]