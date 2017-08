June 21 (Reuters) - FULLSIX SPA:

* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)

* ITSM LEASE PERIOD STARTS FROM JUNE 25, 2017, AND ENDS ON NOV 26, 2017, AND MONTHLY RENT AMOUNTS TO EUR 6,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)