Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fulton Financial Corp:

* Fulton Financial Corporation declares special cash dividend, extends timeframe for stock repurchase program

* Fulton Financial Corp-‍board extended timeframe for its stock repurchase program from December 31, 2017, to December 31, 2018​

* Fulton Financial Corp - ‍board of directors has authorized payment of a special cash dividend of three cents per share on its common stock​