BRIEF-Funai Electric forms business and capital alliance with FOMM

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Funai Electric Co Ltd

* Says co signed business and capital alliance agreement with FOMM Corp, which is mainly engaged in design & development of micro electric vehicles and engineering consulting

* Through capital alliance, FOMM will issue new shares to the co via private placement, with payment date on Nov. 30

* Through business alliance, co plans to use FOMM’s electric vehicles know-how in co’s consumer electronics’ manufacturing

