* IP ACQUISITION THROUGH JOINT VENTURE\, PUBLISHING STRATEGY EXPANSION\, 88

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE WITH CABINET GROUP LLC (“CABINET GROUP”)​

* - RECEIVES 50% OWNERSHIP IN JV IN EXCHANGE FOR ISSUING 22,300,000 NEW SHARES IN CO, EACH AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 2.6, TO CABINET GROUP​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR ABOUT 30 JANUARY 2018​