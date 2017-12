BRIEF-Fund signs LoI to invest 4 mln zlotys in NanoGroup

Dec 15 (Reuters) - NANOGROUP SA IPO-NAN.WA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS LOI WITH ZERNIKE - META VENTURES S.P.A. INGENIUM POLAND SKA (FUND)

* UNDER LOI ZERNIKE - META VENTURES S.P.A. INGENIUM POLAND SKA WANTS TO ACQUIRE SOME SHARES OF NANOVELOS FOR 4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUND TO GET RIGHT OF CONVERSION OF NANOVELOS SHARES TO SHARES OF NANOGROUP

* UNDER LOI FUND AIMS TO REACH 13.79 PERCENT STAKE IN NANOVELOS

* PARTIES PLAN TO FINALISE TRANSACTION BY Q1 2018

* THROUGH NANOVELOS SHARES CONVERSION FUND WANTS TO REACH FROM 6% TO 8.12% STAKE IN NANOGROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)