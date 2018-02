BRIEF-Funding Circle investment to issue new shares

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Funding Circle Sme Income Fund Ltd :

* ‍BOARD OF COMPANY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE 24,928,394 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ( “SHARES”) UNDER PLACING PROGRAMME (AS DESCRIBED IN COMPANY‘S PROSPECTUS, DATED 6 FEBRUARY 2017) AT A PRICE OF 100.23 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON 5 FEBRUARY 2018 TO NUMIS SECURITIES LIMITED, COMPANY'S CORPORATE BROKER, AND IMMEDIATELY REPURCHASED BY COMPANY AT SAME PRICE, TO BE HELD IN TREASURY​