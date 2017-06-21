FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
June 21, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc:

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - on May 12, 2017, funds managed by Oaktree acquired 1.4 million common shares in aggregate at a price of US$8.00 per share

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc- funds managed by Oaktree beneficially own about 16.16 percent of outstanding common shares of SunOpta on partially diluted basis Source text for Eikon:

