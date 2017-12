Dec 5 (Reuters) - Funko Inc:

* FUNKO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $142.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $142.6 MILLION

* - QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $8.3 MILLION VERSUS $17.2 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2016