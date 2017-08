July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla:

* Says he sees more possibilities for the government to sell further stakes in Bankia after merger with BMN.

* Says an increase of Bankia's free float would be positive after Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview on Sunday he expected a sale after summer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)