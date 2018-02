Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:

* FUSION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $570 MILLION SENIOR TERM LOAN FACILITIES

* SAYS ‍FACILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF $570 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS AND A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* SAYS ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT, TO RETIRE EXISTING SENIOR DEBT OF BIRCH AS PART OF DEAL