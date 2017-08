Aug 9 (Reuters) - Future Bright Holdings Ltd

* group has recorded an unaudited loss attributable to owners of company of some hk$8.2 million for three months ended 31 march

* expected result due to loss attributable to group's food souvenir business

* Overall unaudited loss of some hk$16.9 million attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017