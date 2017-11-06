FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Future Fintech enters into agreements to acquire Financial Assets
November 6, 2017 / 10:07 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Future Fintech enters into agreements to acquire Financial Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Future Fintech Group Inc

* Future Fintech enters into agreements to acquire financial assets

* Future Fintech Group Inc says ‍one of its unit Hedetang Foods Co., Ltd. Entered into a series of agreements to acquire Financial Assets.​

* Future Fintech - ‍aggregate capital cost of four separate transfer agreements is about $27.3 million​

* Future Fintech Group Inc - ‍hedetang has agreed to purchase debts at a price which is 60% of collectable amount according to appraisal reports​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
