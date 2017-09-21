FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Future FinTech signs license agreement
September 21, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Future FinTech signs license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Future FinTech Group Inc

* Future FinTech signs license agreement

* Future FinTech Group - ‍units signed agreement with Shaanxi Entai Bio-Technology to authorize Hedetang Research to be sole global agent for ‘IB-LIVE’

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍license agreement calls for a refundable security deposit by Hedetang Research of RMB five million ​

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍ signed a license agreement for Globalkey Supply Chain to serve as sole global operational platform for ‘IB-LIVE’​

* Future FinTech Group Inc - ‍according to license agreement, revenue for Globalkey from sale of ‘IB-LIVE’ could reach RMB 120 million in first year of operation​

* Future FinTech - license agreement calls for ‍a refundable security deposit by globalkey of RMB 10 million to secure purchase rights to ‘IB-LIVE’ products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

