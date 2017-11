BRIEF-Future Gaming Group signs share transfer agreement

Nov 10 (Reuters) - FUTURE GAMING GROUP INTERNATIONAL AB:

* SIGNED SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH VIISTEK MEDIA REGARDING ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN CO

* FUTURE GAMING GROUP INTERNATIONAL AB - SIGNED SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH BETHARD GROUP REGARDING ACQUISITION OF BETHARD‘S TWO CASINO BRANDS SVERIGEKRONAN AND SUOMIVEGAS

* TOTAL FUNDING FOR THE ACQUISITIONS AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 130 MILLION

* WILL EVALUATE BOND FINANCING OF UP TO SEK 140 MILLION TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITIONS