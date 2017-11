Nov 21 (Reuters) - Future Venture Capital Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise voting power in DIGITAL ALLIANCE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD , which is mainly engaged in construction related business through internet, to 24.8 percent (5,080 shares) from 19.9 percent (4,080 shares) on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/idcKNa

