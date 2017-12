Dec 18 (Reuters) - Future World Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍NOTED INCREASE IN TRADING VOLUME AND PRICE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.001 EACH

* FUTURE WORLD FINANCIA-GROUP RECENTLY ENTERED INTO PRELIMINARY NEGOTIATIONS WITH A THIRD PARTY IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF A LUXURY PROPERTY​

* FUTURE WORLD FINANCIAL -SAVE AS DISCLOSED, CO IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REASON FOR FLUCTUATION IN SHARE PRICE & TRADING VOLUME