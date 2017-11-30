FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuyo General Lease to issue 15th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Fuyo General Lease to issue 15th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 15th series unsecured bonds worth 10 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on Dec. 6, 2024 and coupon rate 0.33 percent per annum

* Subscription date on Nov. 30 and payment date on Dec. 7

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PpB1ks

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

