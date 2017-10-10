FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FXCM Group

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* ‍FXCM says customer trading volume of $196 billion in Sept, 12% lower than August 2017

* ‍FXCM Group says an average of 334,086 client trades per day in September 2017, 2% lower than August 2017 and 34% lower than September 2016​

* ‍FXCM Group says average customer trading volume per day of $9.3 billion in September, 4% lower than August 2017 and 30% lower than sept 2016​

* Active accounts of 122,806 as of Sept 30, 2017, down 0.5%, from August 31, 2017, down 7%, from September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FXCM Group]

