BRIEF-FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FXCM Group

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* ‍FXCM says customer trading volume of $196 billion in Sept, 12% lower than August 2017

* ‍FXCM Group says an average of 334,086 client trades per day in September 2017, 2% lower than August 2017 and 34% lower than September 2016​

* ‍FXCM Group says average customer trading volume per day of $9.3 billion in September, 4% lower than August 2017 and 30% lower than sept 2016​

* Active accounts of 122,806 as of Sept 30, 2017, down 0.5%, from August 31, 2017, down 7%, from September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FXCM Group]