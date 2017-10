Aug 9 (Reuters) - FXCM Group LLC:

* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics

* FXCM Group LLC- ‍customer trading volume of $197 billion in July 2017, 12% lower than June 2017 and 23% lower than July 2016 ​

* FXCM Group LLC - average customer trading volume per day of $9.4 billion in July 2017, 7% lower than June 2017 and 24% lower than July 2016

* FXCM Group LLC - active accounts of 124,116 as of July 31, 2017, a decrease of 1,169, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: