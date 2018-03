March 6 (Reuters) - FXCM Group

* FXCM GROUP REPORTS MONTHLY METRICS

* FXCM GROUP​ SAYS FEB CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME $239 BILLION, 19% HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR

* FXCM GROUP - AVERAGE CUSTOMER TRADING VOLUME PER DAY OF $12.0 BILLION IN FEBRUARY 2018, UP 20%

* FXCM GROUP - AVERAGE OF 415,479 CLIENT TRADES PER DAY IN FEBRUARY 2018, UP 2%

* FXCM GROUP - ACTIVE ACCOUNTS OF 112,354 AS OF FEBRUARY 28, DOWN 14% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FXCM Group]