Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fy Financial Shenzhen Co Ltd

* Qtrly revenue RMB26.6 million versus RMB16.0 mln‍​

* Qtrly ‍profit & total comprehensive income attributable RMB9.7 million versus RMB5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: