Aug 14 (Reuters) - FYBER NV:

* ‍STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT SHARE PRICE VOLATILITY​

* ‍LARS WINDHORST OR ANY COMPANY ON HIS BEHALF, ARE NO LONGER MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS IN COMPANY AND NO LONGER HOLD CONTROL IN COMPANY​

* ‍ANTICIPATES NO NEGATIVE TRENDS IN ITS BUSINESS OR ITS FUTURE RESULTS​