FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 16, 2018 / 8:54 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen unit to set up JV and fund with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16(Reuters) - G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to invest 1.5 million yuan to set up an investment management JV with partner

* Says the unit will hold a 15 percent stake in the JV

* Says the unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up an investment fund with the investment management JV and other partners

* Says tentative total size of the fund is 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7mJGti

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.