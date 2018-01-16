BRIEF-G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen unit to set up JV and fund with partners

Jan 16(Reuters) - G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to invest 1.5 million yuan to set up an investment management JV with partner

* Says the unit will hold a 15 percent stake in the JV

* Says the unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up an investment fund with the investment management JV and other partners

* Says tentative total size of the fund is 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7mJGti

