BRIEF-G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement
October 20, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - G Willi-food International Ltd:

* G. Willi-Food announces receipt of notice from Arla Foods to end exclusive distribution agreement

* G willi-Food International Ltd - ‍end of exclusive distribution agreement with Arla may have significant negative impact on company’s operating results​

* G willi-Food International- Co’s unit,gold frost,received notice from Arla Foods AMBA,to end their exclusive distribution agreement effective Dec 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

