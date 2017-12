Dec 21 (Reuters) - G5 Entertainment Ab (Publ):

* SAYS DISPUTE WITH MYTONA LLC RESOLVED

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS THEIR CLAIMS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SETTLEMENT

* ‍IS ACQUIRING ALL RIGHTS TO “SECRET SOCIETY” GAME ON ALL PLATFORMS​

* G5 ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID TO MYTONA PARTIES MAY BE WORTH UP TO US $6.5M OR MORE

* G5 ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID TO MYTONA PARTIES MAY BE WORTH UP TO US $6.5M OR MORE

* G5 EXPECTS THAT ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED FROM COMPANY'S CASH RESERVES AND FUTURE CASH FLOW.