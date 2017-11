Nov 16 (Reuters) - GABRIEL HOLDING A/S:

* FY EBIT DKK 45.9 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE DKK ‍​492.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 390.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SUGGEST TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF DKK 7.65 PER DKK 20 SHARE‍​

* SEES FY 2017/2018 GROWTH IN REVENUE OF ORDER OF 10-15%; AND EQUIVALENT INCREASE IN PRE-TAX PROFIT‍​