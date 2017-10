Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gaia Infrastructure Capital Ltd

* ‍GAIA ACQUIRES AN EFFECTIVE ECONOMIC INTEREST IN NOBLESFONTEIN WIND FARM​

* GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍GAIA, TOGETHER WITH RAND MERCHANT BANK, RMBIA, THEBE AND TITAN, ENTERED INTO BINDING AGREEMENTS​

* GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍NFONTEIN TWO TO ACQUIRE 60% OF SHARES, 75% OF CLAIMS AGAINST CORIA (PKF) FROM GESTAMP EOLICA S.L. FOR UP TO R740 MILLION​